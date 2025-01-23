Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria appreciates Oman's efforts for the release of the Bulgarian sailors

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev appreciated the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman for the release of the Bulgarians who were part of the crew of the Galaxy Leader, the Oman News Agency reported.

In a statement to the news agency, the minister expressed his gratitude to the Bulgarian government, people and state institutions for their support and good attitude throughout the process.

He affirmed that this initiative is a clear sign not only of cooperation and diplomatic efforts but also of friendship between Oman and Bulgaria.

The government aircraft sent to bring home the two Bulgarian sailors released from the captured ship "Galaxy Leader"

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News