НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag ENG
ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
След 430 дни в плен: Българските моряци от "Галакси лийдър" кацнаха у нас. Гледайте извънредното студио на БНТ

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria appreciates Oman's efforts for the release of the Bulgarian sailors

външният министър георг георгиев българия цени усилията оман освобождаването българите
Снимка: Archive/BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:06, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev appreciated the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman for the release of the Bulgarians who were part of the crew of the Galaxy Leader, the Oman News Agency reported.

In a statement to the news agency, the minister expressed his gratitude to the Bulgarian government, people and state institutions for their support and good attitude throughout the process.

He affirmed that this initiative is a clear sign not only of cooperation and diplomatic efforts but also of friendship between Oman and Bulgaria.

The government aircraft sent to bring home the two Bulgarian sailors released from the captured ship "Galaxy Leader"

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge
    More from: EN
    SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
    SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
    Bulgarian sailors from hijacked vessel 'Galaxy Leader' landed in Bulgaria
    Bulgarian sailors from hijacked vessel 'Galaxy Leader' landed in Bulgaria
    PM Zhelyazkov: "We withdraw the State Budget Law for 2025"
    PM Zhelyazkov: "We withdraw the State Budget Law for 2025"
    GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state
    GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state
    Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
    Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
    January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival
    January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    Росен Желязков: Оттегляме Закона за държавния бюджет за 2025 г.
    Росен Желязков: Оттегляме Закона за държавния бюджет за 2025 г.
    Станислав Балабанов: Бездънна е ямата на финансовите показатели, но данъците няма да се пипат
    Станислав Балабанов: Бездънна е ямата на финансовите показатели, но...
    Как търговците се подготвят за еврото?
    Как търговците се подготвят за еврото?
    Влиза в сила 30% увеличение на заплатите в Българската армия
    Влиза в сила 30% увеличение на заплатите в Българската армия
    Вижте първи кадри от освободените моряци от "Галакси лийдър" (СНИМКИ)
    Вижте първи кадри от освободените моряци от "Галакси...
    Теменужка Петкова: Дефицитът за първото тримесечие е 3,684 млрд. лева, предстоят ни много тежки и сериозни изпитания
    Теменужка Петкова: Дефицитът за първото тримесечие е 3,684 млрд....
    Делото "Дебора" започва отначало, момичето: "Това е подигравка"
    Делото "Дебора" започва отначало, момичето: "Това е...
    Доналд Тръмп срещу имиграцията: Репресии и мерки
    Доналд Тръмп срещу имиграцията: Репресии и мерки
    Кой оглави комисиите в парламента?
    Кой оглави комисиите в парламента?
    Температурен рекорд: 16 градуса в Русе
    Температурен рекорд: 16 градуса в Русе
    НА ЖИВО: След 14 месеца в плен: Българските моряци от "Галакси лийдър" се прибират у нас
    НА ЖИВО: След 14 месеца в плен: Българските моряци от "Галакси лийдър" се прибират у нас