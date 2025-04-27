БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Donald Trump Jr. arrives on a visit to Bulgaria

Sofia is a stop on his tour of Eastern Europe

Доналд Тръмп - младши
Снимка: БТА

Donald Trump Jr., son of the American president, is arriving today, April 27, for a visit to Bulgaria. He will participate in a business forum organised by the global platform Nexo.

The visit is part of Trump Jr.’s tour of Eastern Europe. He is arriving in Sofia from Belgrade, having visited Budapest yesterday. His itinerary also includes stops in Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Donald Trump Jr. serves as Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, but some analysts suggest that his business visits may also carry political messages.

