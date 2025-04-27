Donald Trump Jr. arrives on a visit to Bulgaria

Donald Trump Jr., son of the American president, is arriving today, April 27, for a visit to Bulgaria. He will participate in a business forum organised by the global platform Nexo.

The visit is part of Trump Jr.’s tour of Eastern Europe. He is arriving in Sofia from Belgrade, having visited Budapest yesterday. His itinerary also includes stops in Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Donald Trump Jr. serves as Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, but some analysts suggest that his business visits may also carry political messages.