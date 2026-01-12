Rosen Zhelyazkov Returns Unfulfilled Mandate to Form a Government to the President

President Rumen Radev handed the first exploratory mandate to form a government to the largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly – GERB–UDF. Only the outgoing prime minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, attended the ceremony at the presidency on January 12. Immediately after receiving the mandate from the head of state, Zhelyazkov returned the folder empty.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “You showed wisdom and responsibility by submitting your resignation as a result of the mass protests across the country. But society expects not only that you have eased tensions, but also that you continue to govern responsibly, in full compliance with all the requirements of the Bulgarian Constitution, until the new caretaker government takes office. Under Article 99 of the Constitution, today I must hand the mandate to the largest parliamentary group, more precisely to the candidate for prime minister designated by it.”

Rosen Zhelyazkov, outgoing Prime Minister:

“The GERB–UDF parliamentary group decided that today, in fulfilment of the Constitution and as its designated candidate for prime minister, I should receive the first exploratory mandate.

These days mark exactly one year since the moment when, in this very hall, I handed you the successfully formed cabinet, expecting the National Assembly to approve it. Over this year, a government formed in the spirit of constructivism and in pursuit of important strategic goals for the country was established. It carried out an enormous volume of work of great significance and fulfilled its strategic objectives, despite the unpopularity of many of its decisions and actions, which were not aimed at short- or medium-term gains, but looked far ahead in the interest of the sustainable development of Bulgarian society.

This government survived six motions of no confidence. And when civil society demanded renewed legitimacy, the Bulgarian government, guided by the principles GERB–SDS has always upheld – to ensure stability and security for the country – submitted its resignation. We do not see this as a political retreat, but as part of the democratic traditions we have followed for three decades: sustainable development for Bulgaria and avoiding divisions in society in the pursuit of the prosperity of the Bulgarian people.

Political ego must come last in moments like these. I have always believed this. When our duty, as set out in the strategic document ‘Programme for the Development of Bulgaria’, had been fulfilled and its main objectives achieved, we decided that the crisis should not be allowed to turn into a political and institutional one.

That is why, being a consistent and predictable party, today I am returning the exploratory mandate as unsuccessful, allowing the constitutional procedure to continue. At a time when most political parties say that renewed legitimacy can only come through early parliamentary elections, I believe they should be scheduled as soon as possible.

In our view, elections should take place as soon as feasible, taking into account the necessary procedural timelines. The end of March would be an appropriate moment. The coming weeks will be filled with harsh political rhetoric that divides rather than unites Bulgarians and risks discouraging voters from turning out.

2026 is a year of multiple elections, including the presidential vote, and election campaigns have effectively already begun. It is vital that this challenging year, which should be one of reaping positive results and reputational benefits from Bulgaria’s position at the heart of Europe and the eurozone, is not wasted on political confrontation that could deter investors and undermine the country’s strong investment potential, as recognised by leading international ratings agencies.

That is why we consider 29 March a suitable date for holding elections, and why I am returning the exploratory mandate today as unsuccessful.”

photo by Dessislava Kulelieva