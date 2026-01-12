БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Power Cuts in the Cold: Faults Leave Settlements in Western and Southern Bulgaria Without Power

Снимка: The image is illustrative

Several settlements across the country remain without electricity. By midday, the highest number of faults had been reported in western Bulgaria, where six settlements in Montana Province were affected. Power outages were also reported in communities in the municipalities of Trun and Chuprene, as well as in parts of Kyustendil, Razlog and Hadzhidimovo.

Several settlements in Smolyan district and one in Haskovo are also without power due to technical faults. This is according to information published on the websites of the electricity distribution companies.

In north-eastern Bulgaria, no settlements are currently without electricity. Any isolated local faults that have occurred are being repaired within a matter of hours, the company said.


