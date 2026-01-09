БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Association of Prosecutors and Chamber of Investigators: Political Pressure on Judicial Appointments Is Unacceptable

The Association of Prosecutors and the Chamber of Investigators have issued a joint statement, warning that political calls for the removal or appointment of specific individuals to senior positions within the judiciary can only be interpreted as a form of pressure.

According to the statement, such appeals amount to an attempt to influence the Prosecutors’ College of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in order to secure personnel decisions that serve specific political objectives.

The two organisations describe these actions as wholly unacceptable. They also recall that for several years the National Assembly has failed to fulfil its constitutional obligation to elect a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council.

