President Rumen Radev Hands over the First Government-Forming Mandate to GERB-UDF

President Rumen Radev at 10:00 on January 12 handed the exploratory mandate to form a government to the largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly – GERB–UDF. Bulgarian National Television (BNT) broadcast the ceremony live.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said a few days ago that his party would return the mandate immediately. The same position has been declared by the second-largest parliamentary force, WE Contnue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria. Under the Constitution, the head of state must then select the third-largest parliamentary group to which the mandate will be handed.

If the parties do not attempt to form a government, as they have already indicated, the country will once again be run by a caretaker cabinet. It remains to be seen who will be appointed as prime minister from the options set out in the Constitution, listed in the so-called “house book” of eligible candidates.

The final stage of the procedure is for the President to call early parliamentary elections.