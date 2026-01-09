Counterfeit Euro Banknotes Detected in Casinos in Kyustendil and Varshets

A series of attempts to put counterfeit euro banknotes into circulation has been recorded in different parts of the country. In Kyustendil alone, police have prevented three such fraud attempts over the past two weeks, all involving €100 notes. Fake euro banknotes have also been detected in Varshets.

All three cases in Kyustendil involved attempts to pass fake euros in gambling venues. On Tuesday, a young man handed over a €100 note to police after receiving it as a gambling win in a local gaming hall.

Mihail Dzhadzharov, deputy director of the Kyustendil Regional Police Directorate, said:

“I would like to thank this young man for his actions, which prevented the banknote from being put back into circulation.”

Other residents of Kyustendil, however, were less conscientious and used counterfeit euros to make payments.

Dzhadzharov added:

“On 30 December 2025, in two other gaming halls in the city, two individuals made payments using counterfeit euro banknotes – one with a single €100 note and the other with four €100 notes. After reports were filed and pre-trial proceedings launched, police operations led to the identification of the two individuals who had passed the fake banknotes.”

In Varshets, a counterfeit €50 note was discovered during a cash check by the manager of a local casino. The note had been used by a customer on the night of 29–30 December. The man who passed the counterfeit note has been identified but has not yet been detained.

Chief Inspector Ivan Dimitrov, head of the Varshets police station, said:

“The quality of the banknote is very high. However, there are several features by which it can be recognised as fake. I urge citizens to be careful about the currency they receive. The main things to look for are raised print and a watermark.”

Some residents said they were already taking precautions:

“This is the first time I was given change in euros. In other shops they gave me leva, so I checked it immediately.” “For now I’m only using Bulgarian currency. I haven’t taken euros yet – we’ll see and look into it.”

If there is any doubt about whether a banknote is counterfeit, the authorities advise people to take it to the nearest bank branch or police station for examination. If the note is genuine, it will be returned. If it is fake, it will be confiscated, but no penalty will be imposed provided it has been handed over voluntarily.

Under Bulgarian law, counterfeiting or producing fake banknotes carries a prison sentence of five to 15 years, while possession or circulation of counterfeit money is punishable by two to eight years in prison.