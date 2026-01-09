БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

What Are the Losses to the Transport Sector Caused by Border Blockades with Greece?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
EN
Запази

After 26 hours of blockade: Greek farmers let the traffic through Kulata–Promachonas

вдигнаха блокадата кулата ndash промахон

Traffic at the Kulata–Promachonas border crossing has been fully restored, with lorries and cars now passing normally in both directions. After a 26-hour blockade for heavy goods vehicles, which began around midday yesterday, Greek farmers finally started allowing lorries through at about 14:00 today, January 9. The kilometres-long queue has since begun to clear.

In sub-zero temperatures, dozens of lorry drivers had been stranded on the road, waiting for the blockade to be lifted and the border to reopen earlier than announced.

“Freezing temperatures, no toilets, the Greeks do whatever they want” – the hardships faced by hauliers at the border continue.

Tsvetan Iliev, lorry driver, said:
“I was heading for Serres. I was delayed by 15 minutes, and those 15 minutes proved fatal. I have goods that I need to collect, but unfortunately it didn’t happen.”

Another driver, Mihail Vlahov, added:
“I’ve been here since yesterday lunchtime. Sub-zero temperatures, as you can see. There’s nowhere to go to the toilet, nothing you can do. For a month and a half these Greeks have been doing whatever they like. In a moment I’ll start the truck and head home.”

After 26 hours of blockade: Greek farmers reopen traffic through Kulata–Promachonas

Hours-long waiting times at the border are increasing losses for the transport sector.

Yordan Arabadzhiev from the Union of International Hauliers said:
“One hour of forced waiting at the border costs a haulier between €10 and €12. If a driver is stuck for 10 hours in these temperatures, this generates serious losses. It forces changes to delivery schedules and to the entire operational approach of transport companies.”

Photos by BTA

According to the mayor of Petrich, Dimitar Bruchkov:

“Unfortunately, we have been going through this for several years now, especially during the winter. It clearly affects local businesses, because in municipalities like Sandanski and Petrich the gross domestic product is largely generated by transport companies.”

Blockades remain in place in many parts of Greece’s interior, with the most serious disruptions reported near Thessaloniki and Larissa.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
1
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Оранжев и жълт код за дъжд, сняг и поледици в събота
2
Оранжев и жълт код за дъжд, сняг и поледици в събота
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
3
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
Русия използва "Орешник" срещу Лвов
4
Русия използва "Орешник" срещу Лвов
"Минусови температури, няма тоалетна, гърците си правят каквото си искат" – неволите на превозвачите по границата продължават
5
"Минусови температури, няма тоалетна, гърците си правят...
България и еврото: Продължават засилените проверки на НАП и КЗП
6
България и еврото: Продължават засилените проверки на НАП и КЗП

Най-четени

Почина великият Димитър Пенев
1
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
2
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
4
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
5
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
6
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...

More from: Bulgaria

Association of Prosecutors and Chamber of Investigators: Political Pressure on Judicial Appointments Is Unacceptable
Association of Prosecutors and Chamber of Investigators: Political Pressure on Judicial Appointments Is Unacceptable
Counterfeit Euro Banknotes Detected in Casinos in Kyustendil and Varshets Counterfeit Euro Banknotes Detected in Casinos in Kyustendil and Varshets
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Road Closures to 'Vitosha' Mountain from 10:00 to 15:00 Over the Weekend Due to Snow and Low Temperatures Road Closures to 'Vitosha' Mountain from 10:00 to 15:00 Over the Weekend Due to Snow and Low Temperatures
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
2025 Among the Warmest Years on Record in Bulgaria 2025 Among the Warmest Years on Record in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 09:22 мин.
Outgoing Cabinet Approves Changes to Silver Fund Investment Programme Outgoing Cabinet Approves Changes to Silver Fund Investment Programme
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Police Bust Drug Distribution Network in Gorna Oryahovitsa Police Bust Drug Distribution Network in Gorna Oryahovitsa
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Черният лед - опасен капан за шофьорите
Черният лед - опасен капан за шофьорите
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Идват ледени дни Идват ледени дни
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Блокадата на гръцките фермери на границата с България падна, засега Блокадата на гръцките фермери на границата с България падна, засега
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Патриарх Даниил: Новата година започва с молитва и призив за мир Патриарх Даниил: Новата година започва с молитва и призив за мир
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Общество
ГЕРБ-СДС ще върне мандата за съставяне на правителство
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Американска делегация ще посети Венецуела за разговори с временните...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ