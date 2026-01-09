Greek Farmers End 26-Hour Truck Blockade at Kulata–Promachon Border Crossing

After 26 hours of disruption for heavy goods vehicles, Greek farmers have lifted the blockade at the Kulata–Promachon border crossing on January 9.

Road hauliers reported difficult conditions during the protest: “Sub-zero temperatures, no toilets, and the Greeks doing as they please,” highlighting the hardships faced at the border.

A four-kilometre queue of lorries is being gradually cleared from the emergency lane of the Struma motorway. Traffic is now flowing normally in both directions.