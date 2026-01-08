Border Blockade: Greek Farmers Close Kulata–Promachon Crossing

Greece is experiencing a near-complete blockade, with farmers set to disrupt traffic at border crossings and within the country over the next 48 hours. The National Strike Committee has warned that movement will be heavily restricted for all vehicles, including cars and heavy goods vehicles. Several border points are already closed.

At two minutes before noon, the busiest crossing into Greece, Kula–Promachon, was closed. At present, only lorries are barred from crossing. A similar situation has been reported since the morning at Goce Delchev’s Ilinden–Exohi checkpoint. However, the Kapitan Petko Voivoda crossing, also closed since the morning, is off-limits to both heavy goods vehicles and private cars.

Greek farmers close Ilinden–Exohi border to lorries

Over the next 48 hours, travel across borders and within Greece is expected to be extremely difficult. Authorities warn that other border checkpoints may face similar restrictions, including temporary bans on private vehicles.

Impact on drivers

“It’s causing us a lot of problems.” “It’s really bad. Almost everything is closed. I was lucky this time that the route wasn’t blocked. Mostly we’re forced onto national roads.”

BNT: “What do you mean by national roads?”

“They’re not motorways. You drive on narrow rural roads.” “Bosses are losing a lot because a round trip to Athens normally takes three days, and now with the blockades, it can take up to a week.”

Bulgarian officials are urging anyone who does not need to travel to Greece to postpone their trip. Those who must travel are advised to check their routes carefully, as detours within Greece are also expected to be blocked.