БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Блокада на границата: Гръцките фермери затвориха и ГКПП...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Без задачи по природните науки в изпита след 7-и клас
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
СДВР с призив към софиянци: Ако не се налага да шофирате...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Гръцките фермери затвориха за движение на камиони ГКПП...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Лошо време: Рязко застудяване, силен вятър и снеговалежи
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Border Blockade: Greek Farmers Close Kulata–Promachon Crossing

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Bulgarian authorities urge to avoid travel to our southern neighbour unless necessary

блокада границата гръцките фермери затвориха гкпп кулата промахон
Снимка: BNT

Greece is experiencing a near-complete blockade, with farmers set to disrupt traffic at border crossings and within the country over the next 48 hours. The National Strike Committee has warned that movement will be heavily restricted for all vehicles, including cars and heavy goods vehicles. Several border points are already closed.

At two minutes before noon, the busiest crossing into Greece, Kula–Promachon, was closed. At present, only lorries are barred from crossing. A similar situation has been reported since the morning at Goce Delchev’s Ilinden–Exohi checkpoint. However, the Kapitan Petko Voivoda crossing, also closed since the morning, is off-limits to both heavy goods vehicles and private cars.

Greek farmers close Ilinden–Exohi border to lorries

Over the next 48 hours, travel across borders and within Greece is expected to be extremely difficult. Authorities warn that other border checkpoints may face similar restrictions, including temporary bans on private vehicles.

Impact on drivers

“It’s causing us a lot of problems.”

“It’s really bad. Almost everything is closed. I was lucky this time that the route wasn’t blocked. Mostly we’re forced onto national roads.”

BNT: “What do you mean by national roads?”

“They’re not motorways. You drive on narrow rural roads.”

“Bosses are losing a lot because a round trip to Athens normally takes three days, and now with the blockades, it can take up to a week.”

Bulgarian officials are urging anyone who does not need to travel to Greece to postpone their trip. Those who must travel are advised to check their routes carefully, as detours within Greece are also expected to be blocked.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
1
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
2
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Лошо време: Рязко застудяване, силен вятър и снеговалежи
3
Лошо време: Рязко застудяване, силен вятър и снеговалежи
Мъж скочи на релсите на метрото в София
4
Мъж скочи на релсите на метрото в София
Само за шест часа: Над 80 души са преминали през травматологията на "Пирогов"
5
Само за шест часа: Над 80 души са преминали през травматологията на...
Една година без незабравимия Петър Василев - Петела
6
Една година без незабравимия Петър Василев - Петела

Най-четени

Почина великият Димитър Пенев
1
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
2
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
4
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
5
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв
6
Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв

More from: Bulgaria

How the EU Entry-Exit System works in Bulgaria
How the EU Entry-Exit System works in Bulgaria
Strong Thunderstorm Hits Burgas Strong Thunderstorm Hits Burgas
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Bulgarian scientists map Livingston Island’s terrain and seabed in Emona and False Bay Bulgarian scientists map Livingston Island’s terrain and seabed in Emona and False Bay
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Customs Officers Seize Drugs Worth over €6 million at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint Customs Officers Seize Drugs Worth over €6 million at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Snow Disrupts Sofia Traffic: 30 Accidents Reported, Police Deployed Across City Snow Disrupts Sofia Traffic: 30 Accidents Reported, Police Deployed Across City
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Avian Influenza Outbreaks Reported in Two Bulgarian Poultry Farms Avian Influenza Outbreaks Reported in Two Bulgarian Poultry Farms
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.

Водещи новини

След пороя в Крумовградско: Разрушени мостове и пътища, хора откъснати от света
След пороя в Крумовградско: Разрушени мостове и пътища, хора...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
У нас
Министерство на енергетиката: Няма населени места без ток Министерство на енергетиката: Няма населени места без ток
Чете се за: 00:05 мин.
У нас
Пълна 48-часова блокада на границата с Гърция заради стачката на фермерите Пълна 48-часова блокада на границата с Гърция заради стачката на фермерите
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Опасно зимно време в Европа - наводнения, студ и поледици Опасно зимно време в Европа - наводнения, студ и поледици
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
Среща на Николай Младенов с израелския президент и с премиера Нетаняху
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Паралелната държава във Венецуела: Ще саботират ли престъпните...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
По света
Аварии оставиха без ток над 500 домакинства в Кюстендилско и Плевенско
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Управителят на НОИ: Нито една пенсия не е намалена след...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Общество
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ