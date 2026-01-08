БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Protesting Greek Farmers Close Ilinden–Exohi Border Crossing to Heavy Goods Vehicles

The Kapitan Petko Voivoda border checkpoint has been closed to all vehicles.

Greek farmers have begun a 48-hour strike, with roads across the country and at some border crossings already closed. Traffic has been suspended at the "Ilinden–Exohi" border checkpoint, for now only affecting heavy goods vehicles. The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has reported that the "Kapitan Petko Voivoda" border crossing is closed to all vehicles. Later today, passage is also expected to be halted at the "Kula–Promachon" checkpoint.

The national strike committee of Greek farmers announced earlier that traffic would be stopped in many locations for all vehicles. Bulgarian authorities have urged those travelling to Greece to postpone their trips where possible, and to check the latest updates before setting off if travel is essential.

The farmers’ discontent has been building for months. They are demanding higher and timely subsidies, compensation for rising fuel and fertiliser costs, and changes to agricultural policy. Some of their demands also target international trade agreements, which they claim put domestic production at a disadvantage compared with imported goods.

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry issues diplomatic note over farmers’ protests

The blockades have prompted a response from Bulgaria. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed official concern over the disruption to the free movement of people and goods, warning of significant economic damage to the transport sector and businesses.

