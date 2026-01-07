Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Sends Diplomatic Note to Greece Over Farmers' Protests

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria has sent an official diplomatic note to the Hellenic Republic regarding the closure of key roads and border crossings during protests by Greek farmers, the ministry announced.

The note emphasises that the prolonged blocking of roads and border points has caused serious economic difficulties for Bulgarian transport companies, exporters, and citizens, as well as disrupted the free movement of people and goods guaranteed under European Union law.

Bulgaria expects the matter to be addressed constructively and in the spirit of good neighbourliness, and calls for concrete measures to prevent similar situations in the future.





