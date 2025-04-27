БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Donald Trump Jr. Met with the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov

Доналд Тръмп-младши
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva,BNT

Donald Trump Jr., son of the U.S. President, has arrived in Bulgaria to take part in a business forum on April 27. Prior to the start of the business discussions, Trump Jr. met with the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, party representatives told BNT, adding that details of the conversation cannot be disclosed at this stage without the consent of the other party.

The plane carrying President Trump’s eldest son landed shortly after 1:00 p.m. at the government VIP terminal of 'Vasil Levski' Airport in Sofia. However, Trump Jr. declined to be photographed by Bulgarian media.

This evening, Trump Jr. is scheduled to address 150 specially invited guests at a forum in Sofia, part of the initiative "Trump’s Business Vision for 2025." Video footage and excerpts from his speech are expected to be released after approval by the American guest’s team.

The Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization arrived in Bulgaria from Belgrade, where he was welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić with a traditional dinner featuring roast pig.

In a post on Instagram, Vučić commented, "it would be stupid to offer him shrimp".
Yesterday, Trump Jr. also met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó during his stop in Hungary.

His tour will continue with visits to Romania—where the final week of the presidential election campaign is underway—as well as to the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Images by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

