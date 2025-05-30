New Indirect Clash Between President Radev and GERB Leader Borissov Over the Eurozone

New Indirect Clash Between President Rumen Radev and GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Over the Eurozone

Yesterday, the Head of State accused the ruling parties of refusing to listen to the voice of the people. Today, the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov responded, saying that Radev is using the topic of the euro changeover as a political exercise because he has nothing else to say and no achievements to show.

"So, he’s returned from Japan, from the excursion. Fine, then let’s have a referendum on everything, just so we can hear people’s voices. But that’s why we have elections—people vote, and then governments govern. From day one of this government, I’ve told you openly that it operates with GERB’s mandate, but it’s like a caretaker mandate. There will be a Borissov government when Borissov is Prime Minister. Or when Peevski is a minister. To respond to him—I can return to head the Council of Ministers through the established procedure,the front door. Overhauling the government at this moment would be absurd." - BNT: After elections? "Only after elections. The easiest thing in this situation would be to say: there’s no majority, let’s go to elections and sabotage the eurozone process, just to stop colleagues from We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria—and everyone else—from using it as a platform like Radev... Because he has nothing to say—he has not a single success," said GERB leader Boyko Borissov.