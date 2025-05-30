БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
New Indirect Clash Between President Radev and GERB Leader Borissov Over the Eurozone

Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
директори банки промяна лихвите кредитите членството еврозоната
Снимка: The image is illustrative

New Indirect Clash Between President Rumen Radev and GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Over the Eurozone

Yesterday, the Head of State accused the ruling parties of refusing to listen to the voice of the people. Today, the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov responded, saying that Radev is using the topic of the euro changeover as a political exercise because he has nothing else to say and no achievements to show.

"So, he’s returned from Japan, from the excursion. Fine, then let’s have a referendum on everything, just so we can hear people’s voices. But that’s why we have elections—people vote, and then governments govern. From day one of this government, I’ve told you openly that it operates with GERB’s mandate, but it’s like a caretaker mandate. There will be a Borissov government when Borissov is Prime Minister. Or when Peevski is a minister. To respond to him—I can return to head the Council of Ministers through the established procedure,the front door. Overhauling the government at this moment would be absurd."

- BNT: After elections?

"Only after elections. The easiest thing in this situation would be to say: there’s no majority, let’s go to elections and sabotage the eurozone process, just to stop colleagues from We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria—and everyone else—from using it as a platform like Radev... Because he has nothing to say—he has not a single success," said GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

"I heard Borissov today talking about taking the helm of the government by walking through the front door, with Peevski as a minitser. Well, I thank him, at least, for no longer hiding. Let him say it openly—that he will be Prime Minister, with Peevski as minister—that’s an honest position. But people’s fears should not be exploited. We all know that inflation will not skyrocket, nor will everyone become poorer. We all see that countries in the eurozone have higher economic growth, even Bulgarians who are worried can see that," said Kiril Petkov, co-chair of 'We Continue the Change'.

"At present, Bulgaria meets absolutely all criteria. Our party’s position on the eurozone is unequivocally clear. Just look at inflation trends in other countries. Croatia is the latest example, and its inflation rate is currently very low. The momentary hesitation we saw was due to geopolitical shifts and the war in Ukraine. Inflation will decrease when we join the eurozone, and incomes will increase—because Bulgaria is and remains under a currency board arrangement.
What’s interesting is that only the President holds a fundamentally different view on the matter. This may mean a move to enter the political arena, but people’s fears should not be used for side agendas," said Stanislav Balabanov from 'There Is Such a People'.

