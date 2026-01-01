Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov Expressed condolences for the Victims of the Explosion in Swiss Resort Bar

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed his condolences for the loss of life following an explosion at a crowded bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. Writing on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he wished the injured a swift and full recovery.

Deepest condolences for the lives lost in the tragic incident in Switzerland. Wishing the injured a swift and full recovery. - Rossen Jeliazkov (@R_JeliazkovPM) January 1, 2026

The number of people killed in the explosion may run into several dozen, according to the Associated Press and Reuters, citing a statement from the police. Around 100 people have been injured, most of them seriously, authorities said.

Police said that many people are receiving medical treatment for burns, and that more than 100 people were inside the bar at the time of the explosion.