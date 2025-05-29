БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
President Radev: The Government Refuses to Hear the People's Voice on the Euro Changeover

"The government refuses to listen to the voice of the people — they are afraid to consult the nation," said President Rumen Radev in remarks to journalists regarding the introduction of the euro and his proposed referendum on the matter.

"The attempts by Borissov, Peevski, and their government to divert attention and suggest that inflation is below the required threshold—to present the process of adopting the euro as one in which the people have no say—is a display of arrogance. They should be fully aware of the consequences of such behaviour."

Radev described as “a weak and shallow manipulation” the claims that he personally signed the decree for the law on the introduction of the euro:

“This law contains absolutely no specific dates—it sets out only conditions and procedures. Who, a year ago, could have known that the government would request an extraordinary convergence report? Without conducting a proper public information campaign, without a real risk assessment, without measures in place, without institutional preparedness, without procedures, and without financial buffers."

Regarding recent personnel changes within the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the head of state stated:

“These reshuffles are a blatant attempt and an assault on democracy.”

President Rumen Radev made these remarks during the commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the Belogradchik Uprising on May 29.

