President Radev: I Intend to Hand the Government-Forming Mandate to the Largest Parliamentary Group as Soon as Possible

Bulgaria
Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev has said he will not wait for the end of the parliamentary recess before handing a mandate to seek to form a government to the largest parliamentary group, GERB–UDF.

“As you know, the parties are still on holiday, but I intend to hand the mandate to the largest parliamentary group as soon as possible,” President Radev told journalists on January 6. “As you also observed during the consultations, the parties clearly stated that they see no further future for the 51st National Assembly, but they also committed themselves to legislative changes aimed at increasing trust in the electoral process.

“I sincerely hope they will honour this commitment, because in just a few weeks members of parliament will be seeking the confidence of voters again. There is very little time for these legislative changes, which must reduce subjectivity in the counting and reporting of votes to an absolute minimum,” he added.

President Radev was speaking after receiving the guard of honour from representative units of the Bulgarian Army, ahead of the Epiphany blessing of the Bulgarian military flags and the flags and banners of the sacred places of the Bulgarian Army

