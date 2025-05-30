Bulgaria's National Assembly Unanimously Approved the Progress of North Macedonia towards EU Accession

With full unanimity, the National Assembly on May 30 adopted a resolution concerning the advancement of the Republic of North Macedonia in its process of accession to the European Union.

The document states that Bulgaria remains fully committed to the European consensus reached in July 2022 and calls on the authorities in Skopje to strictly fulfill their commitments, emphasising that any attempts at renegotiation are unacceptable.

Parliament calls on the EU institutions to continue to work hard to guarantee the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia, as well as those of other communities, including their right to preserve and develop their cultural and historical heritage, language, collective memory, and identity.