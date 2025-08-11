Unauthorised Transport of Small Ruminants Detected in the District of Plovdiv

Unauthorised transport of small ruminants has been detected in the district of Plovdiv on August 11. Today, at around 4 p.m., a traffic patrol from the Trud Police Department stopped a commercial vehicle on the road between the villages of Skutare and Malak Chardak for inspection, which was transporting animals. Given the temporary restrictive measures introduced to prevent the spread of sheep and goat pox across the country, the officers immediately notified the Regional Directorate of Food Safety.

During the joint inspection, 60 goats without ear tags were found in the vehicle's cargo area. Upon verification by the Regional Directorate of Food Safety – Plovdiv, based on documents presented by the 65-year-old driver and his 29-year-old companion, it was established that no veterinary transport certificate had been issued for the animals.

The violations constitute unauthorized transport of unmarked small ruminants of unknown origin, for which the driver was fined.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Plovdiv has been informed, and under its supervision, the investigation continues. It is recalled that since the introduction of the restrictive measures in the region, increased police control has been implemented. To date, law enforcement officers have conducted inspections of over 4,012 vehicles and 4,028 individuals.



