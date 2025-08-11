БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Outbreak Spreads: New Case of Sheep Pox Detected in Flock at Agricultural University in Plovdiv

Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Enhanced measures to contain the spread of sheep pox among small ruminants are ongoing across the country. The majority of outbreaks—over 100—are concentrated in the Plovdiv region. Many infected animals have already been culled, but some farmers are concerned that losing their flocks could lead to the irreversible loss of certain traditional local breeds, which are increasingly rare.

Endangered are typically Bulgarian sheep, part of the nation’s genetic heritage. Over the past 40 days since the outbreak of the disease in the district of Plovdiv, 50% of the flocks raised and bred there have been destroyed—approximately two thousand sheep.

Professor Doycho Dimov, Association for Breeding and Raising the Maritsa Sheep:
“Bulgaria is on the verge of losing part of its national gene pool, as the core populations of these two breeds are concentrated in Plovdiv Province. While the ‘Vakla Marishka’ breed is somewhat more widely distributed across several regions, the flocks of the ‘White Marishka Sheep’ are mainly concentrated in Plovdiv district. Given the rapid spread of the disease through the flocks and, in my opinion, the incorrect risk assessment by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency in this situation, Bulgaria may lose part of this gene pool, which has been preserved for 35 years. Our association strives to conserve, improve, and expand these breeds.”

A new outbreak has been registered at the Agricultural University.

“Yesterday, the municipal veterinary doctor collected samples from the flock at the Agricultural University, where both breeds are kept. There are now clear clinical signs of the disease in this flock, and I believe the test results are evident. I expect the flock to be culled today or tomorrow, according to the established protocol in such situations.”

Approximately 4,000 inspections have been conducted throughout Plovdiv and in the country to prevent unauthorised sale or transport of animals from the affected areas.

