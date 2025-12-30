No Pollution of Sea Waters After Stranded Tanker 'Kairos' Was Towed to Burgas Bay

There is no pollution of the sea waters after the tanker Kairos was successfully towed to Burgas Bay on December 15, the Ministry of Environment and Water said on Decemebr 30.

The Black Sea Basin Directorate has received the results of seawater tests conducted in the Ahtopol area during the operation to tow the vessel.

The results indicate no pollution or changes in the condition of the water. Tests were carried out by the Regional Laboratory of the Environmental Agency in Varna, analysing for petroleum products, polychlorinated biphenyls, benzene, ethylbenzene, toluene, styrene, and fats.

Samples were collected on 15 December 2025 during the operation to tow the tanker Kairos to Burgas Port.