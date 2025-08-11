БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Урок по човечност: 16-годишно дете неуморно помага в...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Задействаха BG-Alert заради пожара в Сунгурларе:...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната,...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият пожар в община Средец
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Петима журналисти на Ал Джазира са били убити при...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Четвърти ден продължава борбата с огъня край Сунгурларе
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Man Detained for Fatally Shooting His Son with a Hunting Rifle

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
EN
Запази
задържан мъж прострелял смъртоносно сина ловна пушка

A 61-year-old man has been detained by police after fatally shooting his 20-year-old son with an illegal hunting rifle. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Sofia Districtl Prosecutor’s Office.

The crime was committed on Thursday at a property in the village of Vrakesh, Vrakesh Municipality. The victim was transported to a hospital in Sofia for medical treatment, where he later died.

By order of the prosecutor, the accused, K.N., has been detained for up to 72 hours.

A request will be submitted to the court for a remand measure of “detention in custody” against him.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ 3 излъчи европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки до 20 г. в Тампере
1
БНТ 3 излъчи европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и...
Да срещнеш своя идол: Ирина сбъдна мечтата си да прегърне Дженифър Лопес
2
Да срещнеш своя идол: Ирина сбъдна мечтата си да прегърне Дженифър...
Пожарът край Сунгурларе продължава – над 10 000 дка гора са изпепелени
3
Пожарът край Сунгурларе продължава – над 10 000 дка гора са...
Петима журналисти на Ал Джазира са били убити при израелски удар в Газа
4
Петима журналисти на Ал Джазира са били убити при израелски удар в...
Климатични аномалии и геополитика: Лошото време бави укрепването на източния фланг на НАТО
5
Климатични аномалии и геополитика: Лошото време бави укрепването на...
Един човек е загинал, а 29 души са ранени при вчерашното земетресение в Турция
6
Един човек е загинал, а 29 души са ранени при вчерашното...

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
4
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж в крава
5
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Bulgaria

Serious Crash on the Burgas – Elhovo Road Leaves Two Military Personnel Injured
Serious Crash on the Burgas – Elhovo Road Leaves Two Military Personnel Injured
Unauthorised Transport of Small Ruminants Detected in the District of Plovdiv Unauthorised Transport of Small Ruminants Detected in the District of Plovdiv
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
10,000 Decares of Forest Burnt by the Wildfire in Sredets, Three Villages Remain in a State of Emergency 10,000 Decares of Forest Burnt by the Wildfire in Sredets, Three Villages Remain in a State of Emergency
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
BG-Alert Early Warning System Activated Due to Sungurlare Fire; Evacuation of Skala Village Underway BG-Alert Early Warning System Activated Due to Sungurlare Fire; Evacuation of Skala Village Underway
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
6-Month-Old Baby Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury After Falling from a Swing 6-Month-Old Baby Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury After Falling from a Swing
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Outbreak Spreads: New Case of Sheep Pox Detected in Flock at Agricultural University in Plovdiv Outbreak Spreads: New Case of Sheep Pox Detected in Flock at Agricultural University in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Урок по човечност: 16-годишно дете неуморно помага в борбата с огъня в Сунгурларе
Урок по човечност: 16-годишно дете неуморно помага в борбата с...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
У нас
Задействаха BG-Alert заради пожара в Сунгурларе: Евакуираха село Скала Задействаха BG-Alert заради пожара в Сунгурларе: Евакуираха село Скала
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
АПИ си раздаде 2,2 млн. лв бонуси за „добре свършена работа“ АПИ си раздаде 2,2 млн. лв бонуси за „добре свършена работа“
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Болката, превърната в надежда: Бащата на Сияна дарява цялото общетение на нуждаещи се деца Болката, превърната в надежда: Бащата на Сияна дарява цялото общетение на нуждаещи се деца
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Решаваща седмица за Украйна: Тръмп разговаря със Зеленски и...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Защо Аляска: Как Киев, Вашингтон и Москва коментират мястото на...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Изпепелени са 10 000 декара гори в Средец, три села остават в...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната, пламъците всеки...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ