Man Detained for Fatally Shooting His Son with a Hunting Rifle

A 61-year-old man has been detained by police after fatally shooting his 20-year-old son with an illegal hunting rifle. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Sofia Districtl Prosecutor’s Office.

The crime was committed on Thursday at a property in the village of Vrakesh, Vrakesh Municipality. The victim was transported to a hospital in Sofia for medical treatment, where he later died.

By order of the prosecutor, the accused, K.N., has been detained for up to 72 hours.

A request will be submitted to the court for a remand measure of “detention in custody” against him.