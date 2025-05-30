БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Vice President Iotova: The Big Conversation about What Awaits Bulgarians after the Adoption of the Euro Has Not Taken Place Yet

In her view, the Ministry of Finance should have engaged in a serious dialogue with the Bulgarian public on the issue.

илияна йотова еврото повече политическата престрелка отколкото разговора същество

Vice President Iliana Iotova criticised the work of the Ministry of Finance, stating that it had delayed launching an information campaign on the euro changeover, which, in her view, has left Bulgarians with many unanswered questions on the subject. According to her, at the moment there is no substantive talk about the adoption of the single European currency and we are witnessing, in her words, political skirmishes.

Iotova, after President Radev’s remarks from the previous day, also called the claim that the Head of State had signed a law containing specific dates for the adoption of the euro a manipulation, pointing out that no such dates are set out in the legislative act.

“We expected that from August to February, March, or April, this explanatory campaign would actually begin, and that we would receive clear and authoritative answers from the Bulgarian authorities—particularly regarding the risks associated with joining the Eurozone. We are about to enter a rather wealthy club—what awaits us there, what prospects the eurozone holds for us. Who is afraid to answer the many questions being raised by us? In reality, the only campaign on the euro changeover is being conducted by the media—they are the ones inviting various guests, trying to present different perspectives, so that we, the citizens, can hear them,” Iotova commented.

“The only campaign on this issue is being led by the media—they invite various guests to present different viewpoints. However, there is no commitment from the institutions or politicians,” Iotova added.

She further stated that, in the 21st century, amid global conflicts and divisions, it is especially important to uphold human rights:

“One of the most fundamental rights is the right to choose. And anyone who denies that right cannot speak of democratic governance. The campaign against President Radev and his proposal for a referendum is dishonourable. From the very beginning, there has been a systematic attack against the presidential institution—using the tools of political warfare, often beyond what is permissible,” she said.

Iotova stressed that a genuine public debate on the euro changeover has yet to take place:

"The big conversation about what awaits us as a society after the adoption of the euro has not taken place yet. Political parties and responsible institutions seem afraid to take a clear public position, for fear that it might be held against them in the future,” the Vice President added.

