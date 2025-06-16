БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Пожар гори в Природен парк "Рилски манастир"
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Прокурорският син Васил Михайлов отново се издирва,...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Публикуваха отговорите на теста по математика за 10-и клас
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Премиерът Желязков за конфликта между Иран и Израел: Няма...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
"Това беше цинизъм, а не обществено обсъждане":...
Чете се за: 07:37 мин.
Георг Георгиев: Всички поискали евакуация 11 българи са...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Radev Attends SEECP Summit in Tirana, Will Accept Rotating Chairmanship

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
EN
Запази
румен радев тирана президентът приеме председателството псюие

President Rumen Radev will take part in the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the countries participating in the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

Following the plenary session of the forum, the Bulgarian Head of State will symbolically accept the rotating Chairmanship-in-Office of the SEECP from Albanian President Bajram Begaj.

Bulgarian will preside over the SEECP from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

The SEECP is a regional cooperation forum initiated at the Sofia Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Southeast European countries on July 6–7, 1996, where the Sofia Declaration on Good-Neighbourly Relations and Cooperation in the Balkans was adopted.

Earlier last week, the Chair of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, officially accepted the chairmanship of the Parliamentary Assembly of the SEECP on behalf of the Bulgarian Parliament.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в България, остават блокирани
1
На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в...
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
2
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
3
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
Защо толкова години никой не може да се справи с "домовете на ужасите"?
4
Защо толкова години никой не може да се справи с "домовете на...
20-километрова опашка на АМ "Тракия" в посока София: Възстановено е движението през "Траянови врата" след пожара (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
5
20-километрова опашка на АМ "Тракия" в посока София:...
Тежка нощ за сънародниците ни в Израел: Ракета е паднала в район, където живеят много българи
6
Тежка нощ за сънародниците ни в Израел: Ракета е паднала в район,...

Най-четени

На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в България, остават блокирани
1
На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в...
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за убийството на Евгения, искат от ВКС да върне делото за преразглеждане
2
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за...
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
3
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с параноя, отстраняват ги заради невключена бодикамера
4
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
5
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия да избягват места с масово струпване на хора
6
МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия...

More from: Politics

More Than 50 People Request Evacuation from Israel, Foreign Ministry Says
More Than 50 People Request Evacuation from Israel, Foreign Ministry Says
PM Zhelyazkov and Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bulgaria’s Accession to Schengen and Tensions in the Middle East PM Zhelyazkov and Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bulgaria’s Accession to Schengen and Tensions in the Middle East
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Parliament Speaker Kiselova: Bulgaria Hopes to Conclude Post-Monitoring Dialogue with PACE in 2025 Parliament Speaker Kiselova: Bulgaria Hopes to Conclude Post-Monitoring Dialogue with PACE in 2025
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
"We Continue the Change": Violation of the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia is Unacceptable "We Continue the Change": Violation of the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia is Unacceptable
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
TISP Leader Slavi Trifonov: North Macedonia's Court Sentence against Ljupcho Georgievski Is Yet Another Political Anti-Bulgarian Repression TISP Leader Slavi Trifonov: North Macedonia's Court Sentence against Ljupcho Georgievski Is Yet Another Political Anti-Bulgarian Repression
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
GERB-UDF Expressed Indignation at the Verdict of Ljupcho Georgievski GERB-UDF Expressed Indignation at the Verdict of Ljupcho Georgievski
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.

Водещи новини

Пожар гори в Природен парк "Рилски манастир"
Пожар гори в Природен парк "Рилски манастир"
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Прокурорският син Васил Михайлов отново се издирва, изнудвал и пребил 31-годишен мъж Прокурорският син Васил Михайлов отново се издирва, изнудвал и пребил 31-годишен мъж
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Историческа номинация: За първи път жена застава начело на британското разунаване МИ-6 Историческа номинация: За първи път жена застава начело на британското разунаване МИ-6
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Жена от български произход е загинала при иранските атаки в Израел Жена от български произход е загинала при иранските атаки в Израел
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Кораб с български моряци е на израелското пристанище Хайфа, градът...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Жега и претъпкани автобуси без климатик: Налагат глоби за наземните...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
БНТ почита 100 години от рождението на Георги Парцалев
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Жега: Над 30° са температурите в почти цялата страна
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ