President Radev Attends SEECP Summit in Tirana, Will Accept Rotating Chairmanship

President Rumen Radev will take part in the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the countries participating in the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

Following the plenary session of the forum, the Bulgarian Head of State will symbolically accept the rotating Chairmanship-in-Office of the SEECP from Albanian President Bajram Begaj.

Bulgarian will preside over the SEECP from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

The SEECP is a regional cooperation forum initiated at the Sofia Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Southeast European countries on July 6–7, 1996, where the Sofia Declaration on Good-Neighbourly Relations and Cooperation in the Balkans was adopted.

Earlier last week, the Chair of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, officially accepted the chairmanship of the Parliamentary Assembly of the SEECP on behalf of the Bulgarian Parliament.