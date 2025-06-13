"We Continue the Change": Violation of the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia is Unacceptable

The violation of the rights of Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia is unacceptable, "We Continue the Change" said in a position on June 13 in relation to the verdict against Ljupco Georgievski - former head of the now-closed Ivan Mihaylov Cultural Club in North Macedonia.

“The best guarantee for these rights is provided by the so-called French Proposal, negotiated by the Petkov government and approved by both the Bulgarian and the Macedonian parliaments,” the party stated in its release to the media. “Without safeguarding freedom of expression and association, North Macedonia will not be able to become a member of the European family. The current actions of thethe authorities in Skopje now only achieve the isolation of their country," the position paper circulated to the media said.”

"We Continue the Change" calls on the Bulgarian government to continue to uphold the principles set out in the French proposal.