Labour Minister Met with European Commission Vice-President, Asks EU to Help Bulgaria to Ensure Adequate Care for the Elderly People

Снимка: БТА

Bulgaria's Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Borislav Gutsanov, met with Roxana Mănzat, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, to present the Bulgarian government’s ongoing efforts—particularly those led by the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy (MLSP) —to ensure adequate care for the elderly, MLSP press office said on June 17.

Minister Gutsanov briefed Vice-President Mănzat about the inspections being carried out at unlicensed care facilities for the elderly, as well as about the Ministry’s plans to collect data on unused municipal building stock, which could potentially be repurposed into fully compliant care homes.

"A lasting and sustainable solution to this issue is essential," Minister Gutsanov emphasized, noting that Bulgaria would seek support from the European Commission in this regard.

Both Gutsanov and Mănzat agreed that Europe faces increasing demand for elderly care services due to its aging population.

"Europe is increasingly confronting demographic challenges, and we must carefully account for them in our planning. This includes ensuring that people with the right skills are recruited and retained in the social care sector to support sustainable elderly care. We aim to address this through the European Care Strategy, to ensure that both professional and informal caregivers are adequately paid and protected. We are always open to dialogue on this front," stated Roxana Mănzat.

Minister Gutsanov also called for the continuation of the “Hot Meal” programme, which is currently funded by the European Social Fund Plus and set to conclude on 30 September 2025. In response, Vice-President Mănzat reaffirmed the importance of supporting people at risk of poverty and social exclusion, and highlighted the critical role EU social funds play in assisting people in their daily lives.

Following their meeting, Minister Gutsanov and Vice-President Mănzat jointly opened the exhibition “Talent Without Borders” by self-taught artist Fanka Borisova in the foyer of the MLSP. Fanka’s life has been marked by time spent in various institutions for children and adults. With support from the MLSP, she was placed in a Protected Housing Facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the town of Pernik in November 2023, where she now lives with just seven other residents. The facility was originally funded by the Human Resources Development Operational Programme 2014–2020 and is currently supported by the state budget.

