All Municipalities of MRF in Kardzhali District Join the "New Beginning" Strategy

The mayors of all municipalities in the Kardzhali disrict (Southern Bulgaria)—Kardzhali, Krumovgrad, Ardino, Kirkovo, Momchilgrad, Chernoochene, and Dzhebel—announced today, June 17, announced their collective participation in the strategy “A New Beginning for Regional Development” during a meeting with the leader of MRF and the parliamentary group of “MRF – New Beginning,” Delyan Peevski.

Peevski met with them to send a message to the people of Kardzhali district that “New Beginning” is a concrete platform aimed at working for the welfare of citizens, ensuring they live better and more securely in their communities.

The meeting included MRF Deputy Chairman and Mayor of Kardzhali Municipality Erol Myumyun, Aydzhan Ahmed (Mayor of Chernoochene), Nedzhmi Ali (Mayor of Dzhebel), Izet Shaban (Mayor of Ardino), Ilknur Kyazim (Mayor of Momchilgrad), Sebihan Mehmed (Mayor of Krumovgrad), Shinasi Suleyman (Mayor of Kirkovo), MPs Bayram Bayram (Deputy Chair of the “MRF – New Beginning” parliamentary group), Elvan Gyurkash (Secretary of the parliamentary group), Ayten Sabri, Seyfi Mehmedali, as well as Eng. Rushen Feyzula, regional chairman of MRF Kardzhali, and Basri Eminefendi, District Mufti of Kardzhali.