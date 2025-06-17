БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Тръмп: Имаме пълен контрол над небето на Иран
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Евакуирана от Израел пред БНТ: Имаше много перипетии, има...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
"Галъп": ГЕРБ са първа политическа сила, втори...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Окончателна присъда: 6 години затвор за шофьора, убил Ани...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
ГДБОП, МОН и ДАЗД ще проверяват опасна игра, която учи...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Група българи напусна Израел с автобуси към Египет,...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
БНТ за поредна година е медията с най-голямо доверие,...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
"Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните...
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
Заради липса на педиатри: Детското отделение в Берковица...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Домът на българка, която живее в израелския град Бат Ям,...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Адвокатът на прокурорския син от Перник: Съмнявам се, че...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

All Municipalities of MRF in Kardzhali District Join the "New Beginning" Strategy

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
The mayors of all municipalities in the Kardzhali disrict (Southern Bulgaria)—Kardzhali, Krumovgrad, Ardino, Kirkovo, Momchilgrad, Chernoochene, and Dzhebel—announced today, June 17, announced their collective participation in the strategy “A New Beginning for Regional Development” during a meeting with the leader of MRF and the parliamentary group of “MRF – New Beginning,” Delyan Peevski.

Peevski met with them to send a message to the people of Kardzhali district that “New Beginning” is a concrete platform aimed at working for the welfare of citizens, ensuring they live better and more securely in their communities.

The meeting included MRF Deputy Chairman and Mayor of Kardzhali Municipality Erol Myumyun, Aydzhan Ahmed (Mayor of Chernoochene), Nedzhmi Ali (Mayor of Dzhebel), Izet Shaban (Mayor of Ardino), Ilknur Kyazim (Mayor of Momchilgrad), Sebihan Mehmed (Mayor of Krumovgrad), Shinasi Suleyman (Mayor of Kirkovo), MPs Bayram Bayram (Deputy Chair of the “MRF – New Beginning” parliamentary group), Elvan Gyurkash (Secretary of the parliamentary group), Ayten Sabri, Seyfi Mehmedali, as well as Eng. Rushen Feyzula, regional chairman of MRF Kardzhali, and Basri Eminefendi, District Mufti of Kardzhali.

