БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ГДБОП, МОН и ДАЗД ще проверяват опасна игра, която учи...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Група българи напусна Израел с автобуси към Египет
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
БНТ за поредна година е медията с най-голямо доверие,...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
"Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните...
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
Заради липса на педиатри: Детското отделение в Берковица...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Домът на българка, която живее в израелския град Бат Ям,...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Адвокатът на прокурорския син от Перник: Съмнявам се, че...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

UK Minister for European Union Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, Arrived on a Visit to Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Запази

Minister of the Interior Daniel Mitov welcomed him at the capital's Vasil Levski Airport

Снимка: BTA

The UK Minister for European Union Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria on June 17. He was welcomed at Sofia Airport by Bulgaria’s Minister of the Interior, Daniel Mitov.

Following their bilateral meeting, a demonstration of technical equipment for passport control was held.

A second demonstration is scheduled to showcase vehicle and cargo inspection equipment provided by the United Kingdom to the Bulgarian Customs Agency.

Daniel Mitov emphasized the importance of the EU–UK cooperation agreement, noting that Bulgaria expects a significant number of British tourists both in the upcoming summer and during the winter season. He highlighted that the use of e-gates facilitates entry for British citizens while Schengen procedures will still be strictly observed.

Nick Thomas-Symonds expressed his pleasure at welcoming the first group of British tourists who will benefit from the use of e-gates at Bulgarian airports. He stated that the practical implementation of the EU–UK cooperation agreement signed on May 19 would be mutually beneficial.

“Bulgaria is a very popular tourist destination in the UK,” said Thomas-Symonds, adding that enabling British tourists to use electronic passport control gates will encourage even more UK citizens to visit the country.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Даниел Митов пред БНТ: Прокурорският син от Перник се издирва на територията на страната
2
Даниел Митов пред БНТ: Прокурорският син от Перник се издирва на...
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
3
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
Девойките на Израел пропускат световното първенство в София, ансамбълът им тренира онлайн
4
Девойките на Израел пропускат световното първенство в София,...
Анастасия Калева: Радвам се, че ще играя за България
5
Анастасия Калева: Радвам се, че ще играя за България
Израел удари държавната телевизия в Иран, атаките бяха заснети на живо
6
Израел удари държавната телевизия в Иран, атаките бяха заснети на живо

Най-четени

На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в България, остават блокирани
1
На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в...
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за убийството на Евгения, искат от ВКС да върне делото за преразглеждане
2
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за...
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
3
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с параноя, отстраняват ги заради невключена бодикамера
4
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
5
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия да избягват места с масово струпване на хора
6
МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия...

More from: Politics

Bulgaria Views the Case Against Ljupcho Georgievski as a Politically Motivated Trial, Foreign Minister Says
Bulgaria Views the Case Against Ljupcho Georgievski as a Politically Motivated Trial, Foreign Minister Says
Deputy PM Grozdan Karadzhov Will Host a Meeting on the Future of Rail Transport in Bulgaria Deputy PM Grozdan Karadzhov Will Host a Meeting on the Future of Rail Transport in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
More Than 50 People Request Evacuation from Israel, Foreign Ministry Says More Than 50 People Request Evacuation from Israel, Foreign Ministry Says
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
President Radev Attends SEECP Summit in Tirana, Will Accept Rotating Chairmanship President Radev Attends SEECP Summit in Tirana, Will Accept Rotating Chairmanship
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov and Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bulgaria’s Accession to Schengen and Tensions in the Middle East PM Zhelyazkov and Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bulgaria’s Accession to Schengen and Tensions in the Middle East
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Parliament Speaker Kiselova: Bulgaria Hopes to Conclude Post-Monitoring Dialogue with PACE in 2025 Parliament Speaker Kiselova: Bulgaria Hopes to Conclude Post-Monitoring Dialogue with PACE in 2025
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Група българи напусна Израел с автобуси към Египет
Група българи напусна Израел с автобуси към Египет
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
По света
ГДБОП, МОН и ДАЗД ще проверяват опасна игра, която учи децата как да продават наркотици ГДБОП, МОН и ДАЗД ще проверяват опасна игра, която учи децата как да продават наркотици
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е причинила смъртта на Явор Георгиев от Варна Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е причинила смъртта на Явор Георгиев от Варна
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
БНТ за поредна година е медията с най-голямо доверие, според Института "Ройтерс" БНТ за поредна година е медията с най-голямо доверие, според Института "Ройтерс"
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да подкрепят...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
САЩ може да инициират разговори с Иран - ще се върне ли Техеран на...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
По света
"Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните старчески...
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
У нас
Пожар гори в сметището на пловдивското село Крумово
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ