UK Minister for European Union Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, Arrived on a Visit to Bulgaria

The UK Minister for European Union Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria on June 17. He was welcomed at Sofia Airport by Bulgaria’s Minister of the Interior, Daniel Mitov.

Following their bilateral meeting, a demonstration of technical equipment for passport control was held.

A second demonstration is scheduled to showcase vehicle and cargo inspection equipment provided by the United Kingdom to the Bulgarian Customs Agency.

Daniel Mitov emphasized the importance of the EU–UK cooperation agreement, noting that Bulgaria expects a significant number of British tourists both in the upcoming summer and during the winter season. He highlighted that the use of e-gates facilitates entry for British citizens while Schengen procedures will still be strictly observed.

Nick Thomas-Symonds expressed his pleasure at welcoming the first group of British tourists who will benefit from the use of e-gates at Bulgarian airports. He stated that the practical implementation of the EU–UK cooperation agreement signed on May 19 would be mutually beneficial.