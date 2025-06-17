БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
"Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните...
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
Заради липса на педиатри: Детското отделение в Берковица...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Домът на българка, която живее в израелския град Бат Ям,...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Адвокатът на прокурорския син от Перник: Съмнявам се, че...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Deputy PM Grozdan Karadzhov Will Host a Meeting on the Future of Rail Transport in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
EN
Запази
гроздан караджов домакинства среща бъдещето железопътния превоз нас

Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadzhov will host a public discussion focused on the future development of passenger rail transport in Bulgaria.

The event will bring together representatives from trade unions, railway operators, non-governmental organisations, and transport experts. The discussion precedes the launch of a public procurement procedure for rail transport services and fulfills a commitment to transparency made by Karadzhov.

The main objective of the forum is to examine the prospects for advancing passenger rail services in the country and improving the quality of service for citizens.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Даниел Митов пред БНТ: Прокурорският син от Перник се издирва на територията на страната
2
Даниел Митов пред БНТ: Прокурорският син от Перник се издирва на...
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
3
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
Девойките на Израел пропускат световното първенство в София, ансамбълът им тренира онлайн
4
Девойките на Израел пропускат световното първенство в София,...
Историческа номинация: За първи път жена застава начело на британското разузнаване МИ-6
5
Историческа номинация: За първи път жена застава начело на...
Анастасия Калева: Радвам се, че ще играя за България
6
Анастасия Калева: Радвам се, че ще играя за България

Най-четени

На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в България, остават блокирани
1
На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в...
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за убийството на Евгения, искат от ВКС да върне делото за преразглеждане
2
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за...
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
3
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с параноя, отстраняват ги заради невключена бодикамера
4
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
5
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия да избягват места с масово струпване на хора
6
МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия...

More from: Politics

Bulgaria Views the Case Against Ljupcho Georgievski as a Politically Motivated Trial, Foreign Minister Says
Bulgaria Views the Case Against Ljupcho Georgievski as a Politically Motivated Trial, Foreign Minister Says
More Than 50 People Request Evacuation from Israel, Foreign Ministry Says More Than 50 People Request Evacuation from Israel, Foreign Ministry Says
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
President Radev Attends SEECP Summit in Tirana, Will Accept Rotating Chairmanship President Radev Attends SEECP Summit in Tirana, Will Accept Rotating Chairmanship
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov and Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bulgaria’s Accession to Schengen and Tensions in the Middle East PM Zhelyazkov and Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bulgaria’s Accession to Schengen and Tensions in the Middle East
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Parliament Speaker Kiselova: Bulgaria Hopes to Conclude Post-Monitoring Dialogue with PACE in 2025 Parliament Speaker Kiselova: Bulgaria Hopes to Conclude Post-Monitoring Dialogue with PACE in 2025
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
"We Continue the Change": Violation of the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia is Unacceptable "We Continue the Change": Violation of the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia is Unacceptable
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е причинила смъртта на Явор Георгиев от Варна
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е причинила...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да подкрепят Люпчо Георгиевски и правата на българите в РСМ Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да подкрепят Люпчо Георгиевски и правата на българите в РСМ
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
"Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните старчески домове, смятат 80% от българите "Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните старчески домове, смятат 80% от българите
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
У нас
Заради липса на педиатри: Детското отделение в Берковица затвори врати Заради липса на педиатри: Детското отделение в Берковица затвори врати
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
САЩ може да инициират разговори с Иран - ще се върне ли Техеран на...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
По света
Българи са арестувани в Солун - оставили бебето си да плаче на...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Лидерите от Г-7 излязоха с декларация за конфликта в Близкия изток
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Бурни ветрове нанесоха много щети по хърватското крайбрежие (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ