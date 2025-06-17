Deputy PM Grozdan Karadzhov Will Host a Meeting on the Future of Rail Transport in Bulgaria

Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadzhov will host a public discussion focused on the future development of passenger rail transport in Bulgaria.

The event will bring together representatives from trade unions, railway operators, non-governmental organisations, and transport experts. The discussion precedes the launch of a public procurement procedure for rail transport services and fulfills a commitment to transparency made by Karadzhov.

The main objective of the forum is to examine the prospects for advancing passenger rail services in the country and improving the quality of service for citizens.