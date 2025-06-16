БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
More Than 50 People Request Evacuation from Israel, Foreign Ministry Says

"The Ministry and Bulgarian diplomatic missions in the region are closely monitoring everything unfolding in both Iran and Israel. The Coordination Center is in constant contact with embassies and other relevant institutions, operating 24/7 — as do the Bulgarian embassies. All Bulgarian citizens in need of assistance can get in touch," stated Nikolina Kuneva, Special Envoy at the Directorate for the Middle East and Africa and former Ambassador of Bulgaria to Tehran, in relation to the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

She confirmed that over 50 Bulgarian citizens in Israel have formally requested evacuation, and the necessary lists are currently being compiled.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) held a regular meeting of the Coordination Centre, which was established in response to the ongoing instability in the Middle East. The session was chaired by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev and included representatives from the MFA and Bulgarian diplomats from missions across the region.

During the meeting, participants discussed the current situation, potential security risks, and the necessary measures to protect Bulgarian nationals and diplomatic staff. The Coordination Center reaffirmed its readiness to respond promptly in the event of further escalation and adopted concrete steps to enhance inter-agency information exchange.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that it continues to monitor the situation in real time and remains in constant contact with partner countries and international organisations.



