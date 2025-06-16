More Than 50 People Request Evacuation from Israel, Foreign Ministry Says

"The ministry and the Bulgarian diplomatic missions in the region are following very closely everything that is happening both in Iran and in Israel and the coordination centre is in constant contact with the embassies and other competent institutions, the centre is open 24 hours, as well as the Bulgarian embassies, so that all Bulgarian citizens who need assistance can get in touch. More than 50 people have made requests for evacuation in relation to Israel, and lists are being made," said Nikolina Kuneva, Ambassador-at-Large for Special Orders in the Middle East and Africa Directorate and former Bulgarian Ambassador to Tehran, referring to the escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel.

She confirmed that over 50 Bulgarian citizens in Israel have formally requested evacuation, and the necessary lists are currently being compiled.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) held a regular meeting of the Coordination Centre, which was established in response to the ongoing instability in the Middle East. The session was chaired by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev and included representatives from the MFA and Bulgarian diplomats from missions across the region.

During the meeting, participants discussed the current situation, potential security risks, and the necessary measures to protect Bulgarian nationals and diplomatic staff. The Coordination Center reaffirmed its readiness to respond promptly in the event of further escalation and adopted concrete steps to enhance inter-agency information exchange.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that it continues to monitor the situation in real time and remains in constant contact with partner countries and international organisations.







