Tension in Front of Parliament during Protest against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria

Another protest took place today, July 4, in front of the National Assembly, with the main demand being the preservation of the Bulgarian lev and opposition to the adoption of the euro.

The demonstration was organised primarily by the political party Vazrazhdane. It is being held directly in front of Parliament. Protesters are chanting for the government's resignation, while firmly insisting that Bulgaria should not adopt the euro.

photos by Viktor Borisov, BNT

The protest coincides with today’s parliamentary agenda, as a no-confidence vote—initiated by Vazrazhdane—was put to a vote shortly after 1:00 PM.