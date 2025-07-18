БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
След катастрофа с близо 3 промила: Пуснаха под домашен...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Велислава Делчева е новият омбудсман
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Премиерът Желязков коментира във Варна напрежението около...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Commented in Varna on the Tensions Surrounding the Arrest of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
EN
Запази
премиерът желязков коментира варна напрежението около ареста благомир коцев

"In a democratic state governed by the rule of law, there are two fundamental principles: the presumption of innocence and the independence of the judiciary. If we wish to uphold the rule of law, both must be respected," Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov said in Varna, regarding the growing tensions surrounding the arrest of the city’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, on July 18.

The Prime Minister is in Varna to attend the national naval exercise "Breeze 2025", taking place in the Bay of Varna.

"The 29th edition of the naval exercise begins at a particularly significant and tense geopolitical moment. However, the tasks set out are not aimed at simulating combat operations against an adversary.

A very important task of this exercise is interoperability between NATO allies and with agencies, government and non-government sectors in Bulgaria.

These drills are designed not only to rehearse combat tactics but also to address disaster response, emergency situations, mine countermeasures, and oil spill containment.

Next week, we will be working with the Defence Minister, military leadership, and the Ministry of Finance to finalise the national plan and resource allocation under the 'SAFE' mechanism. The Bulgarian armed forces are entering an accelerated phase of modernisation."

From aboard the frigate "Verni", part of the Bulgarian Navy, the Prime Minister will observe live demonstrations of maritime combat operations—specifically, a crisis response scenario. The participats will showcase their skills in joint tasks and a high level of interaction in their execution.

This year’s edition of Exercise Breeze features military personnel from Albania, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United States, Turkey, and France.

During the demonstrations it will be possible to observe the joint work between 18 ships, four aircraft, two helicopters and their crews, which will solve different types of tasks under international command. This makes the exercise as close as possible to real cases that could arise for the naval forces and demonstrates their preparedness to manage them effectively.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
1
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Издирват се две момичета на 6 и 14 години в София
2
Издирват се две момичета на 6 и 14 години в София
Намерени са издирваните деца на 6 и 14 г. в София
3
Намерени са издирваните деца на 6 и 14 г. в София
НА ЖИВО: Народните представители ще гласуват избора на омбудсман
4
НА ЖИВО: Народните представители ще гласуват избора на омбудсман
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от трима души
5
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от...
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши Апелативният съд
6
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши Апелативният съд

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
2
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
3
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
4
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
5
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3

More from: Bulgaria

A Coastal Promenade to Link Primorsko with the Picturesque Maslen Nos Bay and the Thracian Sanctuary of Beglik Tash
A Coastal Promenade to Link Primorsko with the Picturesque Maslen Nos Bay and the Thracian Sanctuary of Beglik Tash
Thunderstorm in the District of Pleven: Fallen Trees, Damage to Cars and Roofs (photos) Thunderstorm in the District of Pleven: Fallen Trees, Damage to Cars and Roofs (photos)
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Velislava Delcheva Elected as the New Ombudsman of Bulgaria Velislava Delcheva Elected as the New Ombudsman of Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Remains in Custody, Court of Appeals Ruled Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Remains in Custody, Court of Appeals Ruled
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Protest in Breznik Over Manganese Contamination in the Water Protest in Breznik Over Manganese Contamination in the Water
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
The Elusive Black Leopard Has Been Sighted by Camera Traps 20 km from Shumen The Elusive Black Leopard Has Been Sighted by Camera Traps 20 km from Shumen
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.

Водещи новини

След катастрофа с близо 3 промила: Пуснаха под домашен арест попфолк певицата Дебора
След катастрофа с близо 3 промила: Пуснаха под домашен арест...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Велислава Делчева е новият омбудсман Велислава Делчева е новият омбудсман
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Свидетелят срещу кмета на Варна изтри публикацията за оттегляне на показанията си Свидетелят срещу кмета на Варна изтри публикацията за оттегляне на показанията си
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков коментира във Варна напрежението около ареста на Благомир Коцев Премиерът Желязков коментира във Варна напрежението около ареста на Благомир Коцев
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев: Правителството е декор на дуото Борисов - Пеевски,...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Умъртвено е стадо в Казанлъшко заради шарка, определени са...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Хераклея Синтика разкрива лицата на древността
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Отменят детски занимания на Шуменското плато заради сигнала за...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ