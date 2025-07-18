БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Remains in Custody, Court of Appeals Ruled

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Запази
съдът решава ареста благомир коцев другите трима обвиняеми

The Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, and municipal councillors Nikolay Stefanov and Yordan Kateliev remain in custody, the Sofia Court of Appeal has ruled.

Businessman Ivaylo Marinov is to be released under a written undertaking not to leave the designated place of residence.

Kotsev, municipal councillors Yordan Kateliev and Nikolay Stefanov, and businessman Ivaylo Marinov have been charged and detained as part of a corruption investigation in the city.

The four are accused of participating in an organised criminal group that operated in Varna from July 2024 until 19 November 2024. The group is alleged to have been established for the purpose of jointly committing official misconduct, bribery, and money laundering. It is said to have been formed for personal gain and involved public officials.

Kotsev, Kateliev, and Stefanov are further accused of having demanded, in August 2024, a sum equivalent to 15% (excluding VAT) of BGN 1,523,446—the value of a public procurement contract for the “Preparation and delivery of ready meals, on a daily basis, for the needs of social services for children and adults under the Varna Municipality, including meals for individuals requiring special dietary regimes”, in exchange for influencing the decision-making of an official in relation to his office.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
1
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Издирват се две момичета на 6 и 14 години в София
2
Издирват се две момичета на 6 и 14 години в София
Намерени са издирваните деца на 6 и 14 г. в София
3
Намерени са издирваните деца на 6 и 14 г. в София
Бебе почина на Халкидики - нямало педиатър в местната поликлиника
4
Бебе почина на Халкидики - нямало педиатър в местната поликлиника
Съдът решава за мерките на кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев и на останалите задържани
5
Съдът решава за мерките на кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев и на...
Гледайте европейското първенство по лека атлетика за младежи по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте европейското първенство по лека атлетика за младежи по БНТ 3

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
2
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
3
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
4
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
6
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...

More from: Bulgaria

Protest in Breznik Over Manganese Contamination in the Water
Protest in Breznik Over Manganese Contamination in the Water
The Elusive Black Leopard Has Been Sighted by Camera Traps 20 km from Shumen The Elusive Black Leopard Has Been Sighted by Camera Traps 20 km from Shumen
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Soldier Fatally Shoots 23-Year-Old Man During Family Celebration in Karavelovo Soldier Fatally Shoots 23-Year-Old Man During Family Celebration in Karavelovo
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Chop Shop for Stolen Luxury Vehicles Uncovered in Velingrad Chop Shop for Stolen Luxury Vehicles Uncovered in Velingrad
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Traffic to Resume Through "Praveshki Khanove" and "Topli Dol" Tunnels on Hemus Motorway from Friday, 18 July Traffic to Resume Through "Praveshki Khanove" and "Topli Dol" Tunnels on Hemus Motorway from Friday, 18 July
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Responds to Presence of Foreign Diplomat at Protest in Sofia Ministry of Foreign Affairs Responds to Presence of Foreign Diplomat at Protest in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши Апелативният съд
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши Апелативният съд
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Намерени са издирваните деца на 6 и 14 г. в София Намерени са издирваните деца на 6 и 14 г. в София
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Жена загина при буря в Румъния Жена загина при буря в Румъния
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
По света
Шарка по овцете: Открити са огнища в Казанлъшко и Пловдивско
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Регионални
4400 ключови имоти продава държавата поради отпаднала необходимост
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Сирийският президент към Израел: Дамаск не се бои от война
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
По света
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ