Key Witness in the Investigation Against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Deletes Facebook Post on Withdrawing Testimony

A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
EN
Снимка: BTA/archive

The main witness in the investigation against the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev – Dian Ivanov – has removed from his Facebook profile the post in which he stated that he had withdrawn his testimony before the Anti-Corruption Commission. On Wednesday, in a psot on Facebook, he wrote that he had submitted a declaration to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, also posting a photo of the document bearing its official entry number.

In the declaration, Ivanov claimed that his testimony had been given under pressure from officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission and that it was inaccurate. A source confirmed that such a declaration had indeed been submitted to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. Three days later, the former Deputy Mayor deleted the Facebook post.

Dian Ivanov is a schoolmate, friend, and longtime family lawyer of Blagomir Kotsev. He was one of the Deputy Mayors of Varna Municipality and was considered the mayor’s right-hand man. His portfolio included several key departments of Varna Municipality: European and National Operational Programmes, Control and Sanctions, Legal and Regulatory Services, Municipal Property, Economy, and Business Activities, as well as the Municipal Enterprise for Investment Policy.

On 5 May this year, Ivanov announced at a press briefing that he was resigning for personal and health-related reasons. At the time, both Ivanov and Kotsev publicly exchanged thanks and denied that their parting was due to professional disagreements.

Following the arrest of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev on 8 July, Dian Ivanov has not responded to phone calls or messages sent to him. This has sparked public speculation and the question: Where is Dian Ivanov?

