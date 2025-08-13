БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Political Reactions Over the Case Concerning the Sale of 4,400 State-Owned Properties

Two days after the presidential veto on the sale of state-owned properties and the Cabinet’s proposal for the issue to be resolved by Members of Parliament, Delyan Peevski, leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and chair of the “MRF – New Beginning” parliamentary group, called for the closure of the Agency for Public Enterprises. This follows the government’s approved and subsequently withdrawn decision to sell nearly 4,400 state-owned properties, which sparked strong from the opposition.

In his statement, Peevski said that the plundering of state assets must stop and that these properties should be used to fulfil obligations to the public and to create conditions for regional development through public-private partnerships. According to the DPS leader, the first step in achieving this goal is the closure of the Agency for Public Enterprises and Control, along with the development of a property management strategy for each ministry, municipality, and state structure.

“The ‘New Beginning’ will put an end to the plunder, and from now on nothing will be sold off,” Peevski added.

The matter also drew reactions from the BSP. The party argued that for the sale of the 4,400 state-owned properties, a transparent and objective mechanism must be proposed, accompanied by a detailed analysis for each property deemed unnecessary. BSP – United Left supports the submission of the Programme for Exercising Rights over Properties – state-owned and owned by state public enterprises – to Parliament, with the aim of ensuring greater transparency and objectivity.

Ivaylo Mirchev from Democratic Bulgaria (DB), whose party was the first to oppose the property sale decision, said today that Delyan Peevski should stop making slogans.

Ivaylo Mirchev, DB: “He bears the greatest responsibility regarding the privatisation of BulgarTabak and the plundering of BulgarTabak itself. Otherwise, his position today is dictated by one thing only – he wants the entire state; he does not want partial privatisation in any way – which is exactly what the government is trying to do.”

“Democratic Bulgaria” has prepared proposals for implementing a programme for the privatisation of properties that are no longer needed, aimed at transparency, digitalisation of the entire process, and building greater trust.

No further comments were issued today by the Cabinet or by other political parties represented in Parliament.

