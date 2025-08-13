PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Constitutional Balance between Institutions Paralysed; Government Ready for Political Battles

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov warned at the start of today’s cabinet meeting (August 13) that the constitutional balance between the country’s institutions had been paralysed, describing this as a dangerous precedent. He emphasised that the government was ready for political battles.

The Prime Minister stated that the Council of Ministers faced many tasks ahead.

“We have a great many tasks to resolve in the coming days and weeks. I do not wish to enter into political polemics or respond to the actions of political forces and institutions in recent days. This government, supported by a stable majority, has set itself ambitious goals to improve Bulgarians’ standard of living far beyond the horizon of this administration and its mandate,” Zhelyazkov commented.

According to the Prime Minister, the cabinet is following a clear programme of governance and should not respond to attacks against it.

“All attacks on the cabinet which seek to stoke the autumn political climate should not prompt a reaction, because our focus lies beyond pettiness and day-to-day squabbles. We are following our clear governance programme, because we are implementing policies, not engaging in gossip. We are witnessing instability in the political consensus regarding the balance between the institutions, as set out in the meaning and spirit of the Bulgarian Constitution. This currently prevents the formation of bodies related to national security, as well as our diplomatic service. This is a rather dangerous precedent, because the balance prescribed by the Constitution and the laws is not merely disrupted but paralysed. Parliament therefore bears the primary responsibility to attempt to restore this equilibrium through the necessary legislative amendments. The government will not take the initiative in this, as it is a participant in this balance, but we believe society needs the restoration of normal functioning between the institutions and of inter-institutional co-operation, as prescribed by the Bulgarian Constitution. For the Council of Ministers, the political season comes with no recess, and we are ready to assume any responsibility, including for the political battles that lie ahead this autumn,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov also invited to the Council of Ministers the children who had volunteered to help extinguish the fire in Sungurlare.