MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Calls for Closure of the Agency for Public Enterprises and Control

'Movement for Rights and Freedoms leader' Delyan Peevski has called for the closure of the Agency for Public Enterprises and Control and for the development of a strategy to manage the property of every ministry, municipality, and state institution.

The Agency for Public Enterprises and Control is the successor to the Agency for Privatisation and Post-Privatisation Control.

In a post on his Facebook profile, Peevski wrote that in order to protect the interests of the public, state properties and enterprises should remain where they are, and that their ownership should be used to fulfil obligations to the people – such as building schools, kindergartens, and housing.