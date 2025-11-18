'BSP - United Left' Insists on Christmas Supplements for Pensioners

'BSP–United Left' is urging the government to pay Christmas bonuses to Bulgarian pensioners, stressing that on the eve of the country’s most cherished holidays, the state the state has a duty to show care and solidarity with the people who have built modern Bulgaria.

With over two million pensioners living on limited incomes, the coalition argues that government action, supported by BSP–United Left, is essential to alleviate the pressures of inflation and rising prices for basic goods and services. The party emphasises that the Christmas bonus is not charity but a gesture of respect and support.

"We propose allocating funds for a one-off Christmas bonus in December. This is a timely and entirely justified measure to support the elderly. Bulgarian pensioners deserve a dignified life, a warm home, and security," the coalition said on November 18

They also support making Christmas and Easter bonuses a permanent legal entitlement, reflecting the state’s care and social solidarity, rather than leaving it subject to the political climate. "This is a necessary step towards sustainable and respectful treatment of the oldest members of our society," BSP–United Left added.

Earlier today, 'MRF - New Beginning' leader Delyan Peevski also urged the government to make sure pensioners get Christmas bonuses.