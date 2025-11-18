'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Urges the Government for Payment of Christmas Bonuses for Pensioners

'Movement for Rights and Freedoms' (MRF) leader and head of the parliamentary group 'MRF – New Beginning', Delyan Peevski, has called on Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova to ensure, via government decree, the payment of Christmas bonuses to pensioners, set at BGN 110 (BGN 10 more than in 2024).

The MPs from the 'MRF – New Beginning' parliamentary group will donate their 12th salary this year to cover the funds needed for the Christmas bonuses for Bulgarian pensioners, the party announced on Noember 18.