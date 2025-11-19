БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
'MRF - New Beginning' Leader, Delyan Peevski, Proposes Closing Down State Aviation Operator

EN
The leader of the "MRF - New Beginning" group supports the decision to sell the government's Falcon "to put an end to exotic trips to far-flung destinations at the expense of the taxpayers"

Делян Пеевски
Снимка: BGNES

Delian Peevski, leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) party and head of the parliamentary group “MRF – New Beginning,” welcomed Transport Minister Grozdan Karadzhov’s decision to discontinue the use of the government-owned Falcon jet. In a statement to the media, Peevski described the aircraft as a “costly luxury” incompatible with European standards.

According to Peevski, "state tourism", where the Prime Minister or the President use the government plane for personal or informal trips, should be stopped.

“We should put an end to the possibility of using taxpayers’ money — the government aircraft — for the Prime Minister, like Kiril Petkov, to take Lena Borislavova on a romantic dinner by the Aegean coast, or for President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava to embark on exotic trips to far-flung destinations. This kind of state tourism, paid for dearly by the public, is utterly unacceptable and must stop.”

That is why the MRF - New Beginnings is proposing the closure of State Aviation Operator, noting that the structure operates a single aircraft but employs over 100 staff, costing the budget tens of millions of leva (BGN) a year.

“These funds should be immediately redirected to life-saving aviation services — air ambulances and specialized aircraft for firefighting,” he added.

The DPS statement emphasised that travel by the President, Prime Minister, and parliamentary Speaker can follow established European practices. The party suggested that, when representative flights are needed, the national carrier could be engaged instead.

