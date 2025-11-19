БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Government Falcon Aircraft to Be Sold at Public Auction

The aircraft costs the state budget an average of about BGN 4.4 million per year with only 290 hours of average annual operation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov ordered the government’s Falcon aircraft to be sold at a public auction.

The decision follows a review of the aircraft’s maintenance and operating costs over the past decade.

“I am instructing the management of the State Aviation Operator to sell the government aircraft ‘Falcon’ at a public auction with open bidding. This way we can achieve the highest possible price,” Karadzhov wrote on his Facebook page on November 19.

The decision follows a review of the aircraft’s maintenance and operating costs over the past 10 years.

“The government’s Falcon costs the state budget an average of 4.4 million leva per year, with only around 290 flight hours annually. This year alone, the mandatory major overhaul amounts to 6.76 million leva. Even without this enormous sum, routine repairs have averaged half a million leva annually, while maintenance of the other government aircraft — the Airbus A319 — has cost five times less. Not only repairs, but also annual ground and simulator training for pilots and technical staff have been five times more expensive for the smaller jet,” Karadzhov explained.

He stressed that there is no compelling need to maintain the Falcon, as the Airbus A319 is larger, more economical and fully sufficient for the needs of state institutions.

'MRF - New Beginning' Leader, Delyan Peevski, Proposes Closing Down State Aviation Operator

Karadzhov stated that proceeds from the sale — together with savings from no longer maintaining the Falcon — could be redirected toward areas of far greater public importance, such as purchasing aircraft for fighting wildfires, expanding air search and rescue (SAR) capabilities and providing additional training for flight and rescue crews.

“People’s lives and health must come first, with environmental protection immediately after. The more capacity we have for rapid response, the more effective we can be in critical moments,” the Deputy PM emphasised.

The government “Falcon” was purchased by the administration of Ivan Kostov and was manufactured and delivered in July 2001, just days before the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha took office. Over the years, the aircraft has experienced several technical issues. Notable incidents include a 2015 malfunction in which the landing gear failed to retract after take-off from Sofia, and a 2019 incident in Brussels where a tyre burst during landing due to a brake problem.

