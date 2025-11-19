БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
President Radev: Constitutional Court Ruling against Parliament Speaker's Rejection of Referendum Proposal Is a Victory of the Law over the Arbitrariness of the Political Class

Parliament creates lawlessness, scandals and disgust instead of laws, he said

The Constitutional Court’s decision is a victory of law over an arbitrary act of the political class, President Rumen Radev said on November 19, commenting on the ruling that Parliament's former Speaker, Natalia Kiselova, should have submitted the proposal of President Rumen Radev for a referendum on the euro for discussion in the plenary.

“These decisions are binding and have retroactive effect. They make it clear that the Speaker of Parliament cannot reject proposals from an entity empowered by law,” the President said.

According to Radev, the parliament's actions today constitute a farce and a fresh breach of the law in the same case.

“What is happening this morning in Parliament is a farce – a new violation of the law in the very same case. Claims that the proposal cannot be submitted and put to a vote in the plenary are untrue. My reasoning has not been returned; it remains on record, in the registry” he added.

On 13 May, the President received only a copy of the Speaker’s order, while his proposal and accompanying motives remain filed with Parliament.

Radev urged MPs to go to the parliamentary registry and table the proposal for a vote:

“I can help them with the incoming reference number so they can retrieve my proposal and the reasoning behind it, submit them to the plenary chamber and vote. They must state clearly whether they will respect the will of the people or disregard it.”

“Regrettably, instead of laws, this parliament produces lawlessness, scandals and disgust," the President concluded.

