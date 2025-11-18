Constitutional Court Rules Former Parliament Speaker Kiselova Inappropriately Rejected President’s Euro Referendum Proposal

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the former Speaker of the National Assembly, the constitutional law expert Natalia Kiselova, inappropriately rejected President Rumen Radev’s proposal to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro.

According to the Court, the Speaker of Parliament does not have the authority to decide unilaterally whether a referendum is admissible.

The judges emphasise that the exclusive power of the National Assembly to decide on holding a national referendum also means that only Parliament may assess all legal conditions for its admissibility — including what questions may be put to a national vote. It was precisely such a question that the President submitted on 9 May.

At the time, Kiselova returned the proposal, arguing that a referendum seeking to delay the introduction of the euro would be unconstitutional because it concerns obligations arising from an international treaty — one that has been ratified and is in force. After stepping down as Speaker, she again defended her decision.

Natalia Kiselova, MP from BSP–United Left:

“Both on 13 May and on 1 November, I believe I did the right thing. As to whether Bulgaria’s path can be diverted — the answer is no. Bulgaria does not stray from its course as a democratic EU member state.” “Ms Kiselova’s brief tenure as Speaker will be remembered above all for her flagrant breach of the law in refusing even to consider my proposal for a referendum," President Radev said.

Eleven constitutional judges supported the ruling, with one dissenting opinion from Judge Borislav Belazelkov.

The decision is interpretative and does not overturn Kiselova’s original order rejecting the President’s proposal. Moreover, that order is an individual administrative act and cannot be reviewed by the Constitutional Court.

Constitutional lawyers note that the implication of today’s ruling is that if a referendum proposal is submitted now, it must be debated and voted on in the plenary chamber.

As for a renewed proposal to hold a referendum on delaying the adoption of the euro, even hypothetically — if a parliamentary majority were to support it — such a referendum could only be scheduled after the end of the year, by which time Bulgaria will already have fulfilled its commitments under the EU Accession Treaty.

