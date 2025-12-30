БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Coordination Centre to Tackle Issues Related to Euro Adoption from 1 January

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
EN
Запази
създават координационен център еврото

A Coordination Centre will be established to address issues related to the introduction of the euro from 1 January, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at the government’s final meeting of the year held on December 30.

The newly created Coordination Centre for the adoption of the euro will be headed by Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets, and will start working on 1 January.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, outgoing Prime Minister:

“The task of the Coordination Centre is to coordinate the work of institutions at the central, regional, and municipal levels on all matters related to control activities, communication aspects, and response to problems that citizens and businesses may encounter during the period of dual price labelling and dual circulation of the lev and the euro

The outgoing Prime Minister also reflected on the government’s performance. He noted that the cabinet was formed with difficulty within a complex coalition marked by ideological differences.

“Although this government may appear to be a political one, in 2025 it actually behaved and worked as a programme-based government,” Zhelyazkov said.

He reported record revenue collection exceeding 10 billion leva, lower unemployment, and inflation of around 3.6% over nearly a year in office.

“We have inflation of about 3.6%, and we know the reasons for it. They have nothing to do with the euro. They are linked to increased purchasing power and economic growth, with the economy becoming nearly 4% more transparent,” he added.

Zhelyazkov underlined that the cabinet had fulfilled its commitments on financial stabilisation, the resumption of payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, increasing the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy, and joining the eurozone.

Bulgaria is ending 2025 with a GDP of €113 billion and economic growth of over 3%, placing the country among the top five EU member states by growth, he said.

“Bulgaria has long ceased to be the poorest country in the EU and this should be clearly stated. In terms of purchasing power parity, we are ahead of Greece, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Lithuania.”

The country has received nearly 8 billion leva in EU funds this year, with further payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan expected.

Tomislav Donchev, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister:
“In the first half of 2026, the fourth and fifth payments, worth nearly €2.5 billion, are due.”

At its final meeting for the year, the outgoing cabinet also adopted a strategy enabling individual investors in Bulgaria to trade directly in government securities.

Temenuzhka Petkova, outgoing Finance Minister:“This is a concept that will allow non-professional investors – both individuals and legal entities – to participate directly in the government securities market in Bulgaria.”

The Ministry of Agriculture also reported that farm subsidies have increased by nearly half a billion leva.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
2
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
3
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
4
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
5
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Боявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Боявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е демокрация? Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е демокрация?
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
„Климатът – горещата истина“: Сеене на облаци -...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
София и Александър са най-предпочитаните имена на новородени деца...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ