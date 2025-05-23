In a special interview with journalist Georgi Lyubenov, parliamentary speaker Nataliya Kiselova offered a swift and detailed response to President Rumen Radev’s referral of her decision to the Constitutional Court regarding the referendum on the adoption of the euro.

Kiselova clarified that she expects the Court to initiate a case for constitutional interpretation, but not to rule on whether her May 13 decision is null and void, as it lacks jurisdiction on that specific matter.