ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament's Speaker Kiselova on the President's Constitutional Court Referral over the Euro Referendum: "In My View, the Court Will Partially Admit the Request

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
In a special interview with journalist Georgi Lyubenov, parliamentary speaker Nataliya Kiselova offered a swift and detailed response to President Rumen Radev’s referral of her decision to the Constitutional Court regarding the referendum on the adoption of the euro.

Kiselova clarified that she expects the Court to initiate a case for constitutional interpretation, but not to rule on whether her May 13 decision is null and void, as it lacks jurisdiction on that specific matter.

"In my view, the Constitutional Court will partially admit the request, and I don’t believe it will produce the outcome that is being anticipated, as the reasoning states that the powers of the Speaker of the National Assembly are exhaustively enumerated at the constitutional level. As the Constitution has provided that there are rules of procedure which the National Assembly adopts, in the rules of procedure the Speaker has 17 powers and, in addition to these, there is the possibility that other laws may provide for the powers of the Speaker. So I don't think that is a correct form and correct reading of the constitutional text. The Rules of Procedure and Organization of Parliament provide for other possibilities that have been provided for in the rules of all assemblies since the 36th for decades."

More from: Politics

Foreign Ministry: The Case against Ljupcho Georgievski is a Landmark for the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia
Foreign Ministry: The Case against Ljupcho Georgievski is a Landmark for the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia
Parliament Elects Rosen Karadimov as Chair of the Commission for Protection of Competition Parliament Elects Rosen Karadimov as Chair of the Commission for Protection of Competition
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
President Radev Referred to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Decision on the Euro Referendum President Radev Referred to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Decision on the Euro Referendum
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
New Clash Between WCC–DB and MRF–New Beginning Over Proposal to Introduce "Magnitsky"-style Sanctions in the Country New Clash Between WCC–DB and MRF–New Beginning Over Proposal to Introduce "Magnitsky"-style Sanctions in the Country
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Rosen Zhelyazkov and George Meloni Discuss Possibility of Joint Projects in the Field of Defence Rosen Zhelyazkov and George Meloni Discuss Possibility of Joint Projects in the Field of Defence
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

