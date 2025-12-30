Council of Ministers Approves National Programme for Prevention of Rotavirus Gastroenteritis Through Vaccination

The National Programme for Prevention of Rotavirus Gastroenteritis Through Vaccination (2026–2030) was approved today, decemebr 30, by a decision of the Council of Ministers. The programme continues initiatives implemented over two previous programme periods and has been developed in line with the European Immunisation Agenda 2030.

According to the government press office, the programme also aligns with national health priorities set out in the National Health Strategy 2030. Its goal is to reduce the incidence of rotavirus gastroenteritis, including severe cases requiring hospitalisation, through recommended vaccination for infants starting at six weeks of age, ensuring parents’ access to preventive care for their children without imposing mandatory obligations.

The programme plans a gradual increase in vaccination coverage among eligible infants, from 52% in 2026 to 65% by 2030, along with public awareness campaigns targeted at parents and guardians to highlight the importance and severity of rotavirus infections and the benefits of vaccination.

Through this initiative, the state aims to strengthen its vaccination policy and maintain a high coverage rate for recommended immunisations.

In recent days, the draft National Programme for the Prevention of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases 2026–2030 was also released for public consultation. Implementation of the rotavirus vaccination programme is expected to require over 17 million leva.