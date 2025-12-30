БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Council of Ministers Approves National Programme for Prevention of Rotavirus Gastroenteritis Through Vaccination

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
безплатни ваксини грип деца

The National Programme for Prevention of Rotavirus Gastroenteritis Through Vaccination (2026–2030) was approved today, decemebr 30, by a decision of the Council of Ministers. The programme continues initiatives implemented over two previous programme periods and has been developed in line with the European Immunisation Agenda 2030.

According to the government press office, the programme also aligns with national health priorities set out in the National Health Strategy 2030. Its goal is to reduce the incidence of rotavirus gastroenteritis, including severe cases requiring hospitalisation, through recommended vaccination for infants starting at six weeks of age, ensuring parents’ access to preventive care for their children without imposing mandatory obligations.

The programme plans a gradual increase in vaccination coverage among eligible infants, from 52% in 2026 to 65% by 2030, along with public awareness campaigns targeted at parents and guardians to highlight the importance and severity of rotavirus infections and the benefits of vaccination.

Through this initiative, the state aims to strengthen its vaccination policy and maintain a high coverage rate for recommended immunisations.

In recent days, the draft National Programme for the Prevention of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases 2026–2030 was also released for public consultation. Implementation of the rotavirus vaccination programme is expected to require over 17 million leva.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
2
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
3
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
4
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
5
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Боявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Боявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е демокрация? Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е демокрация?
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
„Климатът – горещата истина“: Сеене на облаци -...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
София и Александър са най-предпочитаните имена на новородени деца...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ