Първи санкциониран след свързването на толкамерите със...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Диан Иванов оттегли показанията си срещу кмета на Варна...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
"Алфа Рисърч": 8 партии влизат в НС, ако...
Чете се за: 10:45 мин.
Жана Бергендорф и неин приятел са задържани - заплашили с...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

Former Deputy Mayor of Varna, Dian Ivanov, Withdrew His Testimony against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Снимка: BTA/archive

Former Deputy Mayor of Varna, Dian Ivanov, has withdrawn his testimony against Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. The announcement was made by Ivanov himself via a post on his Facebook profile on July 16.

"Today I submitted a statement to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office in which I declare that my testimony in case DP 220/24 is untrue, as it was given under pressure from officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission – Sofia. We shall see what happens to me next," he wrote.

Former Deputy Mayor of Varna Testifies Against Arrested Mayor, Accusing Him of Corruption

***

Blagomir Kotsev was detained on 8 July following an operation by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

He has been charged with participation in an organised criminal group with the intent to commit offences related to abuse of office, corruption, and money laundering. Three other individuals have also been arrested in connection with the case.

