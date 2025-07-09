БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Former Deputy Mayor of Varna Testifies Against Arrested Mayor, Accusing Him of Corruption

Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
задържаха кмета варна благомир коцев
Снимка: BGNES

The former deputy mayor of Varna, Dian Ivanov, and a long-time family lawyer of the arrested mayor of the sea capital, Blahomir Kotsev, has given key testimony in the corruption investigation of the Anti-Corruption Commission, "Around the World and at Home" has learned. Ivanov, who was considered Kotsev's "right-hand man", surprisingly quit the post on May 5, citing "health reasons" for his decision. At the time, Ivanov and Kotsev publicly exchanged thanks and denied that their paths had parted because of problems at work.

Former Deputy Mayor of Varna, Dian Ivanov—who also served for years as the family lawyer of the city's recently arrested mayor, Blagomir Kotsev—has provided key testimony in the ongoing corruption investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission, BNT has leaned.

Ivanov, widely regarded as Kotsev’s “right-hand man,” unexpectedly resigned on May 5, citing “health reasons” as the motive behind his departure. At the time, both Ivanov and Kotsev publicly exchanged words of appreciation and denied any rift or conflict that may have prompted the resignation.

Sources familiar with the workings of Varna Municipality say that Ivanov's portfolio included key directorates of Varna Municipality such as “European and National Operational Programmes,” “Oversight and Sanctions,” “Legal and Regulatory Services,” and “Municipal Property,” along with the “Investment Policy” enterprise. Upon his departure two months ago, Ivanov stated that since the beginning of 2025, the municipality had administered 63 projects totaling BGN 263 million (approx. €134 million).

After severing ties with Kotsev, Ivanov gave testimony to the Anti-Corruption Commission, stating that at Kotsev’s request, he had taken part in the coercion of Plamena Dimitrova, the owner of a public catering company. Ivanov confirmed to investigators that Dimitrova was subjected to improper pressure to withdraw a formal complaint.

According to sources cited by BNT, Ivanov further disclosed that Kotsev repeatedly explained to him that commissions were to be collected from contractors awarded public tenders in Varna. These funds, Kotsev allegedly said, were intended to support the political party 'We Continue the Change'. This illicit practice was the principal reason for Ivanov’s resignation, as outlined in his own testimony, BNT has learned.

Ivanov’s statements have become part of the body of evidence in the Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigation. Later today, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office is expected to formally charge Mayor Kotsev and seek his permanent detention.

The case will be heard by the Sofia City Court by the end of the week, as the investigation involves an individual with legal immunity—likely a Member of Parliament linked to the procurement scandal. Under Bulgarian law, investigations involving such individuals are handled by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office and are subject to judicial oversight by the Sofia City Court.

Yesterday’s searches of Varna Municipality and Mayor Kotsev’s private residence were reportedly carried out following judicial authorisation granted by a Sofia City Court judge.


