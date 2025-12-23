Animal Welfare Groups Warn of Fireworks Risks Ahead of the Festive Season

Environmental and animal welfare organisations are once again warning about the dangers of fireworks and firecrackers, urging people to celebrate Christmas and New Year without pyrotechnics that can cause severe stress to animals and distress to people.

Fireworks and firecrackers may add to the festive atmosphere, but sudden loud bangs and bright flashes can trigger intense fear and anxiety in both humans and animals, the Four Paws Foundation wrote in a post on Facebook.

“New Year’s Eve is one of the most stressful nights of the year for pets. Many show signs of anxiety such as trembling and hiding, and in many cases attempt to run away,” Four Paws said, adding that pyrotechnics also cause stress to wildlife and contribute to environmental pollution.