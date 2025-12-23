БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Water Price Rise from New Year Cancelle by Regional Development Ministry Decision

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази

The aim is to have sufficient time for gradual adaptation after the introduction of the euro

бактерии топлата вода изследване проверява опасност потребителите
Снимка: илюстративна

There will be no increase in the price of water after the New Year.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Regional Development and applies to water and sewerage operators with state participation in district cities.

The aim is to allow sufficient time for gradual adjustment following the introduction of the euro.

Yesterday, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission approved the permissible water prices, in line with the investments made to improve the quality and security of water supply.

Water Prices to Rise Across Most of Bulgaria from the New Year

The largest increase — almost 14 per cent — had been approved for Kardzhali, where from 1 January the price of one cubic metre of water was due to rise to 5.19 leva.

In a response to Bulgarian National Television (BNT), the local water utility said the planned increase was due to investments in the renewal of almost the entire regional network, as well as the costs of wastewater treatment.

Despite this, water prices will remain at their current levels from 1 January, following the decision of the Ministry of Regional Development.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
На Богоявление в Калофер На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Отбелязваме 178 години от рождението на Христо Ботев Отбелязваме 178 години от рождението на Христо Ботев
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ