Water Price Rise from New Year Cancelle by Regional Development Ministry Decision

There will be no increase in the price of water after the New Year.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Regional Development and applies to water and sewerage operators with state participation in district cities.

The aim is to allow sufficient time for gradual adjustment following the introduction of the euro.

Yesterday, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission approved the permissible water prices, in line with the investments made to improve the quality and security of water supply.

Water Prices to Rise Across Most of Bulgaria from the New Year

The largest increase — almost 14 per cent — had been approved for Kardzhali, where from 1 January the price of one cubic metre of water was due to rise to 5.19 leva.

In a response to Bulgarian National Television (BNT), the local water utility said the planned increase was due to investments in the renewal of almost the entire regional network, as well as the costs of wastewater treatment.

Despite this, water prices will remain at their current levels from 1 January, following the decision of the Ministry of Regional Development.